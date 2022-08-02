Rape and Armed Robbery Arrests in Neshoba County

RAAD ABDORABAA ALI, 19, of Meridian, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO. Bond $0.

DAWANA RENEE BUDD, 54, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $800, $600.

ROSEMARY CARTER, 46, of Philadelphia, Armed Robbery, Indictment. Bond $50,000, $0.

ALEYANDRO CLEMONS, 18, of Philadelphia, Receiving Stolen Property X 4, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800 X 4, $800, $600, $0.

COURTNEY COLEMAN, 37, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 33, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 3, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $15,000 X 3, $0.

DEIONDRE LATRELLE FOX, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

JOSEPH ANTHONY FUQUAY, 46, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, No Proof of Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $60, $800, $600, $20,000.

CHRISTIN M GIBSON, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd. Bond $2,500.

ALEX HARRELL, 46, of Philadelphia, Rape, NCSO. Bond DENIED.