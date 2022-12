On Wednesday, December 7th Leake County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a suspected case of arson just off Pilgrim Rest Rd. where two round hay bales were set on fire.

“Please be aware and attentive to any suspicious person in this area as to not become a victim of a senseless crime like this.” says Leake County Investigator Taylor Parker.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Leake County Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-7361.