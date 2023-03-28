Reckless Drivers, Suspicious Activity and Stolen Items in Leake

Monday 3/27/23

6:11 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to assist a broken-down garbage truck on Hy 35 S near Big Springs Road.

7:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a tree down blocking the road on E Franklin Street near Stewart Road.

8:53 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about a stolen weapon from a resident on Storm Road.

10:13 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to the Dollar General on Hy 13 for a dispute between people in the parking lot.

1:46 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on a possible stolen vehicle on Hy 488 near the Free Trade Church.

1:55 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about suspicious activity at McMillin Park off Hy 16 near the Jail.

5:11 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a reckless driver and subsequent accident on Old Walnut Grove Road.

6:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Hy 429.

8:51 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were issued a BOLO for a missing female driving a Honda accord from Newton County.

8:57 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check a reckless driver on Hy 16 E.