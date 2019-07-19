Registration Open for Neshoba County Fair Exhibit Hall

Registration is open for the Neshoba County Fair Exhibit Hall. You can come by the MSU-Extension Service office and pick up your exhibitor number, entry forms, tags and stickers If you plan to exhibit items in the fair this year.

Come by the Extension Service office and pick up a copy of the rules and regulations for the Neshoba County Fair Exhibit Hall; Youth ages 8-18 can enter items.

Wednesday, July 24 is the deadline to pick entry forms, tags and exhibitor numbers.

The Neshoba County Fair Exhibit Hall features canned fruits and vegetables, fresh fruit and vegetables, and a variety of arts and crafts. Call 601-656-4602 or come by the Extension Service office in the Neshoba County Coliseum for more information.