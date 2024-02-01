HomeLocalSale of Narcotics and Many Other Drug Charges in Neshoba

Sale of Narcotics and Many Other Drug Charges in Neshoba

KAIZO HARRINGTON, 27, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $35,000.

 

ASTRA HIGH, 42, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance, False Pretense, Petit Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $600, $600.

 

APRIL JOHNSON, 53, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – Other Substance, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $1,500, $600.

 

PAUL BRADLEY JONES, 32, of Chattanooga, TN, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600, $800, $800, $500.

 

PAUL LEBER JR, 65, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600.

 

CARL WILLIAM MAJURE, 37, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

KAYDEE NICOLE MAYO, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

RANDALL MORROW MCKEE, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

MEGAN AMANDA MCMULLAN, 32, of Union, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, DENIED.

 

PHILLIP MINGO, 56, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, Child Endangerment.  Bond  $1,500, $0, $800.

 

CURTIS GLEN SPIVEY, 39, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MBN.  Bond $0.

 

KENSLEY STEELE, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $7,500.

 

JEFFERY ALLAN STUART, 54, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $600.

 

CHADWICK STEWART TSOSIE, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

SAMUEL JONES WALLACE, 21, of Choctaw, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 5, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $10,000 X 5, $5,000, $0.

 

MONTRELL WILSON, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0.

 

SJAUNNA MICHELLE WILSON, 34, of Guin, AL, Possession of a Controlled Substance within a Correctional Institution, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DEBORAH DOOLEY WITHERS, 28, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $7,500.

