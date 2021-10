As trick-or-treat season is upon us, keep up with everything going on this Fall and Halloween with the following schedule of events:

Saturday October 23rd

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Edinburg Fall Festival 4 pm

Sunday October 24th

Pine Grove Church of God Trunk or Treat 5-6:30 pm

Wednesday October 27th

West Carthage Baptist Church Family Fall Festival 6-7:30 pm