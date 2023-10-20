HomeLeakeSearch warrant yields narcotics charges in Leake County

Search warrant yields narcotics charges in Leake County

Two men were arrested in Leake County on the morning of Thursday, October 19, 2023 and received narcotics charges.

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office along with the Carthage Police Department served a narcotics search warrant at a home on Old Canton Rd. in Carthage.  A white powdery substance was found and a field test performed on the powder showed that it was cocaine.  There were also several pieces of drug paraphernalia found in the home.

The men arrested and charged are Anthony Henry and Joey Lindsey.  See a statement below from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office as well as a video produced by LCSO’s own Deputy Cody Tucker.

“Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson and The Leake County Sheriff’s Office work very closely with Chief Billy McMillan and the Carthage Police Department as well as other agencies in its effort combat the current drug problem. Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson and his staff at the Leake County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with any law enforcement agency in its effort to prosecute narcotics cases within Leake County. Whether it be in within the city limits or out in the county, the Leake County Sheriff’s Office will put forth the effort to find and prosecute drug offenders.”

