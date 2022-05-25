Several Accidents as Bad Weather Moved Through Neshoba

Tuesday, 5/24/22

1:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a group of females possibly fighting on A Avenue near Northwest Avenue.

5:10 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called by an occupant at the Western Motel stating a stranger was banging on their door.

10:53 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to make a welfare check on Road 402.

2:55 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglar alarm activation on Hwy. 491.

3:23 p.m. – A Neshoba DeputY drove upon an accident with no injuries on Road 505.

4:59 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a report of an unknown person on someone’s property on Road 325.

5:25 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to Hillcrest Apartments on Saint Francis Dr.

10:22 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the report of a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy. 488 with no injuries.