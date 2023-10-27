HomeLeakeSeveral Disturbances and a Crash Thursday in Leake

Several Disturbances and a Crash Thursday in Leake

by
SHARE NOW

Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence on Coosa Rd. Thrusday, October 27 at 10:42 a.m.  Deputies were sent to a home on Yellow Creek Rd. just after 3 p.m. when a caller reported that a man was at the residence causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.  Another disturbance call was tended to on Johnsontown Rd. by Leake Deputies at 3:48 p.m.

Leake Deputies, Reformation Volunteer Fire Department, and EMS were sent to an area of Hopoca Rd. near Robinson Rd. West when a caller reported seeing a vehicle that appeared to have run off the roadway and into the trees.  At least one person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

AUDIO ONLY stream: Leake Academy vs Silliman Institute

Photo Gallery: Leake County Investigator, Jerry Horn presented with Purple Heart by Governor Tate Reeves

Audio – Southgroup Cox Coaches Show – Thursday, October 26

Speeding, Shoplifting, DUI, and Drug Charges in Leake and Attala Arrests

Felony Possession, Shoplifting, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Search warrant yields narcotics charges in Leake County