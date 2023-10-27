Several Disturbances and a Crash Thursday in Leake

Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence on Coosa Rd. Thrusday, October 27 at 10:42 a.m. Deputies were sent to a home on Yellow Creek Rd. just after 3 p.m. when a caller reported that a man was at the residence causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. Another disturbance call was tended to on Johnsontown Rd. by Leake Deputies at 3:48 p.m.

Leake Deputies, Reformation Volunteer Fire Department, and EMS were sent to an area of Hopoca Rd. near Robinson Rd. West when a caller reported seeing a vehicle that appeared to have run off the roadway and into the trees. At least one person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.