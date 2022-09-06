HomeLeakeSeveral Disturbances and Possible Shots Fired in Leake

Several Disturbances and Possible Shots Fired in Leake

by

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

12:37 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to possible drug activity and shots fired on Hwy 16 West just past the Hwy 25 overpass. Nothing indicating a shooting or drug activity was reported to be found in the area.

2:35 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a residence on Babe Jones Rd off Hwy 16 West regarding a disturbance in progress there.

3:44 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a Johnson Town Rd resident requesting someone be removed from the property.

10:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Hill Rd in the Good Hope area when they received reports of a domestic disturbance in progress there.

12:34 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to 3 suspicious males near the parking lot of Westbrook Square Apartments on Hwy 16 West.

2:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Hopoca Rd about 3 miles off Hwy 35 for several cows in the roadway.

2:35 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a resident of Arbor Rd reporting that they’d just come home from vacation to find a bullet hole in the house.

