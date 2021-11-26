Home » Local » Sexual Battery and Felony DUI in Neshoba Arrests

Sexual Battery and Felony DUI in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

ELLIOT R JOHNSON, 40, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

HARRIS JOHNSON, 30, of Choctaw, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear, UPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

BRANDI LYNN KING, 32, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DEXTER MAGEE, 31, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief > $1,000 X 2, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, DENIED, $0, $0.

 

ANNIE MICHELLE MILLER, 29, of Murfreesboro, TN, Jury Tampering, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $0.

 

CEDIRC PACE, 30, of Philadelphia, Sexual Battery, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

ALESHA PAULEY, 45, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $0, $0.

 

ANTONIO DEANDRE RYLAND, 28, of West Point, Felony DUI, No License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $800.

 

SEAN O TUBBY, 30, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

EDDIE WHITFIELD JR, 52, of Decatur, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, No Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $800, $800, $600.

