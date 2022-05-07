HomeLocalShots Fired and Children Left Home Alone in Neshoba

Shots Fired and Children Left Home Alone in Neshoba

Friday, 5/6/22

 

12:11 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a disturbance on Road 432.

07:58 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Main Street.

7:59 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies went to a reported single-vehicle accident that happened overnight outside a residence on Road 210.

10:17 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident on Main Street with no reported injuries.

6:15 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of Road 1321.

6:40 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies received a call from three juveniles who reported they had been left home alone on Road 832 after their sitter left.

 

 

