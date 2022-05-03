HomeLocalShots Fired and Suspicious Vehicles in Neshoba

Shots Fired and Suspicious Vehicles in Neshoba

Monday 5/2/22

 

5:01 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on the report of horses in the road on Hwy. 491.

10:12 a.m.  Neshoba Deputies were sent to a report of a cow in the road on Road 2610

11:30 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on a suspicious vehicle on Hwy. 21 S.

11:48 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies received another suspicious vehicle call on Road 383.

3:16 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check with a subject on Road 383 who was reportedly receiving threatening messages.

5:50 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a commercial burglary alarm on W. Beacon Street.

8:00 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of an odor of gas on S. Church Street.

8:05 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of shots fires near Lamar Cir.

 

 

