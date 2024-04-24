HomeLocalSilver Alert Issued for Woman in Durant

Silver Alert Issued for Woman in Durant

by
SHARE NOW

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen in Durant Friday night.   Precious Vernesha Sago, 27, is from Greenwood.  MBI says she was accompanied by Robert Earl Bell, Jr. when she was reported missing.  Family members say she suffers from a medical condition which may impair her judgment.

NAME: Precious Vernesha Sago
AGE: 27
HEIGHT: 5’3”
WEIGHT: 175
HAIR: Brown/Black
EYES: Brown

If seen, call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-1511 OR 9-1-1.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Pearl River woman pleads guilty to assault on the Choctaw Indian Reservation

Woman Believes Her Co-Workers Are Part of Witch Coven

Neshoba Woman Admits SNAP Fraud

Woman Dies in Winston Co. Wreck

Silver Alert Issued for Durant Woman: CANCELLED

Woman injured in Leake County shooting