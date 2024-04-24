Silver Alert Issued for Woman in Durant

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen in Durant Friday night. Precious Vernesha Sago, 27, is from Greenwood. MBI says she was accompanied by Robert Earl Bell, Jr. when she was reported missing. Family members say she suffers from a medical condition which may impair her judgment.

NAME: Precious Vernesha Sago

AGE: 27

HEIGHT: 5’3”

WEIGHT: 175

HAIR: Brown/Black

EYES: Brown

If seen, call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-1511 OR 9-1-1.