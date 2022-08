Wednesday, 8/25/22

7:40 p.m. – Philadelphia Police reponed to the report of a red truck with someone standing on top in the water near Canal Place.

9:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police made a call about flooding near Hwy. 15 and a Road called Cooper Williams.

11:31 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on Stark Street for the report of loud music and possible drug use.

11:45 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of gunshots on Plesant Valley Dr.