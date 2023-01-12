Something NEW on Main Street as Dakota Presley visits with BMO in the MO’rning

B-MO in the MO’rning – If you ask Dakota Presley the new Director of the Main Street Chamber of Leake County about the differences between her, and former Director Dakota Killingsworth she’ll tell you ” DK is a poet, and I’m the plummer!!” Presley’s “blue collar”, “ain’t afraid to get dirty” approach to things is the second thing that will stand out when you meet her. The first is her passion for horses, and the community itself.

Coming off the huge success of last weekend’s massive 2-day Leake County Sheriff’s Office with Lonestar Rodeo Company, she caught her breath and visited with Brian “B-MO” Montgomery on a “HERsDAY Thursday!” (A day dedicated to outstanding Female vocalist in Country Music and Female Leadership in the community)

“I can’t thank her enough for coming in today, she’s going to do some amazing things for the communities she serves and can’t wait to see what’s next. We’re all lucky to have her.”