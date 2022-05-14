Stolen vehicle, a crash, and so much more in Leake County Friday

Friday May 14, 2022

6:55 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call regarding a disturbance in progress on Williams Street.

7:01 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling on HWY 25 North toward the Four Corners area.

7:03 a.m. – Carthage Police and Carthage Fire Department responded to calls reporting debris in the roadway on HWY 16 West in front of Leake Central Elementary School.

7:47 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to the area of Walmart, Wendy’s and Mimosa Street when they received reports of a woman running from a man.

3:33 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Wilder Lane when they received a call asking for someone to be removed from the property.

5:49 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on HWY 16 East near the Edinburg area. A truck ran off the roadway and crashed into some trees. No one was injured in the crash.

7:42 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Pearl Hill Road reporting that someone shot their dog.

8:51 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Battle Bluff Road near the bridges when they received calls about a possibly intoxicated person standing in the roadway making gestures at oncoming traffic.