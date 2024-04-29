Stolen Vehicle and Property Recovered in Leake County Investigation – Teen Arrested

On Monday, April 22, 2024 after following a tip, Leake County Investigators discovered a possible stolen vehicle concealed behind an abandoned residence on Hudson Rd. The vehicle, identified as a White Chevrolet truck, was confirmed to be one reported as stolen from a home on Arbor Acres Rd.

Further investigation led authorities to Keith Walker, who had reportedly sold some tools and was found in possession of additional items believed to have been taken from the stolen truck. Walker was apprehended during a traffic stop on Thursday, April 25th, where more stolen items were recovered from his vehicle. The Leake County Sheriff’s Office charged Walker with Grand Larceny. He was granted a $20,000 bond by the Justice Court Judge.

Leake County Investigators received information suggesting more stolen property might be located near a residence on Goshen Rd. An investigator located a green golf cart that was reported to the Carthage Police Department as stolen from N. Jordan Street, Carthage.

However, the investigation is ongoing, with the Leake County Sheriff’s Office still seeking leads regarding a stolen motorcycle from N. Jordan St. near HWY 25, believed to be connected to these events. The motorcycle, described as a black BD125 “Venom,” remains missing.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-7361.