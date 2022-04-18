HomeLocalStorms Take Down Trees and Powers Lines in Neshoba

Storms Take Down Trees and Powers Lines in Neshoba

by

 

12:57 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check in a burglar alarm at a residence on County Road 101.

9:50 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a possible tornado touchdown dropping trees and power lines along Roads 101 and 210 along with taking down lines on Road 482 near Union.

2:12 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident with injuries on County Road 367.

3:48 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on County Road 838.

5:53 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an accident with no reported injuries on Beacon Street.

6:26 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check on the report of shots fired in the vicinity of Pearl Ave.

 

 

