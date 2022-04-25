HomeLocalStructure Fire and a Missing Man in Neshoba

Structure Fire and a Missing Man in Neshoba

Sunday, 4/24/22

2:51 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to assist with a structure fire on Road 266.

5:20 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check out a burglar alarm at C Spire on W. Beacon Street.

3:41 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies and Philadelphia Police were given a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for a white male that disappeared from Burton Road in Newton County and were asked to contact the Newton Sheriff’s Department if found.

6:31 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a disturbance with a possible knife involved on Evergreen Ave. North.

 

 

