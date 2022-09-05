Suspicious Vehicles, a Burglar Alarm and a Minor Accident in Neshoba

Sunday, 9/4/22

7:33 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a subject that was jumping into traffic near West Myrtle and Beacon Street.

10:00 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at the Pendleton Square Apartments on Road 505.

1:31 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a burglar alarm at a residence on Road 539.

3:39 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle on Road 1339.

6:35 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on E Main Street.

7:05 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle at Road 602 and Road 802.