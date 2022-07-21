Temporary Bridge Closures on County Roads 167 & 171

Two bridge have been will be closed following the discovery of deteriorating bridge components during a routine inspection of the bridges by the County Engineer. The closure was deemed necessary to ensure the safety of the community and traveling public though the imminent failure of either bridge was unlikely. Both bridges are timber structures and will be closed until necessary repairs can be made to ensure their structural integrity.

The bridge on County Road 167 has a bridge cap that is deteriorating and must be replaced. The bridge on County Road 171 has a deteriorating pile that will require replacement.

Additional components will be replaced or repaired on both structures during their renovation.