HomeLeakeThanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances

Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances

by

Thursday, November 24, 2022

At 1:56 a.m., MS HWY Patrol and Leake Deputies were dispatched to an accident on Hwy 25 near Robinson Rd. A truck was in the ditch in front of the Double C Feed store at Renfroe. No injuries were reported.

At 8:24 a.m., Leake County Deputies received a call from a residence on Gunter Rd reporting a domestic disturbance in progress.

8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight.

11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.

At 3:10 p.m., Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 16 West coming into the city limits. The driver was located and taken into custody.

At 11:06 p.m., Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Spinout Rd.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Watch for Deer: Car Crash in Leake

Carthage and Leake Officials Kept Busy with Several Calls the Day Before Thanksgiving

Domestic Violence and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

Disturbance Reports in Leake County

Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

Reckless Driving in Leake for Monday