Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances

Thursday, November 24, 2022

At 1:56 a.m., MS HWY Patrol and Leake Deputies were dispatched to an accident on Hwy 25 near Robinson Rd. A truck was in the ditch in front of the Double C Feed store at Renfroe. No injuries were reported.

At 8:24 a.m., Leake County Deputies received a call from a residence on Gunter Rd reporting a domestic disturbance in progress.

8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight.

11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.

At 3:10 p.m., Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 16 West coming into the city limits. The driver was located and taken into custody.

At 11:06 p.m., Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Spinout Rd.