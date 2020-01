The Main Street Chamber of Leake County and Huddle House in Carthage are teaming up for a special fundraiser on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the Carthage Huddle House. 20% of sales during this time will be donated to The Main Street Chamber of Leake County. Patrons may also enter to win Free Huddle House Meals for a Year at $1 per entry with all cash from the raffle going to Main Street Chamber.