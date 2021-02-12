The Romance Scam Report – Love is in The Air or Maybe Not

Love is in the air or maybe not. If you are thinking about checking out romance on a dating app this weekend, be careful and watch out. The BBB is reporting that with the recent increase of CARES Act funding, some of that money is getting in to the hands of scammers who are using dating apps to try to love bomb you then ask to put money in your bank account. This money might actually be stolen and you and your bank account might be used to funnel money out of the country. This con may look like a classic romance scam, but victims are tricked into illegal activity and can be prosecuted. This is called money laundering, it’s illegal and you might go to jail. More details about what to watch out for see BBB: Start with Trust® | Better Business Bureau®