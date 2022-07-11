HomeLocalThefts Galore in Neshoba

Thefts Galore in Neshoba

Sunday, 7/10/22

 

3:59 a.m. – Nehoba Deputies were called to the Silver Star Casino to assist with a female there accused of theft.

5:37 a.m. – Nehoba Deputies responded to a residence on Hy 21 N for an individual who said there were trespassers at his home trying to sell his vehicle.

11:29 a.m. – Nehoba Deputies were asked to watch out for a black Honda vehicle on Hwy. 16 that was reported to be involved in an unknown disturbance.

12:42 p.m. – Nehoba Deputies were sent to a residence on County Road 311 for a reported theft.

4:21 p.m. – Nehoba Deputies responded to a residence on Road 2641 for a reported assault with no injuries.

6:02 p.m. – Nehoba Deputies were called to the Shell Station on Hwy. 16 W when a man reportedly snatched money from an employee and fled.

7:17 p.m. – Nehoba Deputies checked on the report of cattle in a yard at a residence on Road 206.

 

 

