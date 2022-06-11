HomeLocalTire Theft, Reckless Drivers and Disabled Vehicles in Neshoba

Tire Theft, Reckless Drivers and Disabled Vehicles in Neshoba

Friday, 6/10/22

 

12:18 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to check on a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 15.

1:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a prowler in the Hillcrest Trailer Park.

1:39 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a reckless driver on Valley View Drive.

2:23 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to the Golden Moon Casino and Hotel to help with a disruptive Guest.

7:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of the attempted theft of a tire from a vehicle at Marahsall Ford on Hwy. 16.

7:49 p.m. Philadelphia Police were sent to check on a suspicious and disruptive person on Cooper Williams Dr.

 

 

