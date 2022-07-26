Today at The Neshoba County Fair – Tuesday, July 26

The Neshoba County Fair continues today! The Neshoba County Fair, called Mississippi’s Giant House Party, is an eight-day event where people gather and visit. And of course, there’s the midway with lots of fun rides and yummy concessions. Here’s what you can do today at NCF.

The Exhibit Hall is open daily from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and features field crops, garden exhibits, and arts & crafts.

Livestock Show Barns are open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., displaying top quality beef cattle, dairy cattle, and sheep

The Midway will be open from 12 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station will be open from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

9:00 a.m. – The Beef Show will be at the Cattle Arena

9:15 a.m. – Neshoba Central High School Band will be at the Founders Square

10:15 a.m. – The Veterans Recognition & Fallen Heroes Memorial Service will be at the Founders Square. Speakers will be MAJ Edmeisha McGill and MG Janson D. Boyels, Adjutant General, MSARNG.

11:00 a.m. – Hometown Proud will be at the Founders Square

1:00 p.m. – Neshoba Central High School Band will be at the Grandstand

2:00 p.m. – Harness and Running Horse Racing will be at the Racetrack

4:00 p.m. – There will be a cake walk at the Founders Square

8:00 p.m. – Hotel California, “The Official Eagles Tribute Band” will be at the Grandstand

9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – Dirt Deacons will perform at the Founders Square

For more information about The Neshoba County Fair, call 601-656-8480.

View The Neshoba County Fair digital program here.

Visit The Neshoba County Fair website here.