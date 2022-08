Friday, 8/27/2

2:50 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to assist with traffic while wreckers removed a vehicle from the road on Hwy. 15 N.

8:39 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Hwy. 15 headed to Philadelphia.

2:35 p.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call about an 18-wheeler blocking the road at the Hwy. 16 cut through to Hwy. 15 by Tolbert Chevy.