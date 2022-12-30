HomeLeakeTrash Dumping, a Crash, and Bridge Out in Leake County

Trash Dumping, a Crash, and Bridge Out in Leake County

by

Thursday, December 30, 2022

At 6:40 a.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 35 near Hopoca Rd.  One person was transported to the hospital.

At approximately 5 p.m., there was a report of a large amount of trash being dumped on Ealy Road.  Officer investigated and found identifying information to turn over to the investigator.

At 5:17 p.m., there was a report of a bridge having collapsed on Hughes Lane, just north of Walnut Grove on 35.  Authorities arriving on scene determined that the bridge was passable.

At 11:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Hooper Mill Creek Road for a disturbance where the subject was wielding a golf club and acting in a strange manner.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Late Night Wrecks in Leake County

Leake County Sheriff’s Rodeo Coming to Carthage Soon

Burglary, DUIs, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

Law Enforcement Officers Respond to Multiple Disturbance Reports in Leake

Another Stolen Car in Leake County and More

Joyriding and Multiple DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests