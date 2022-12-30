Trash Dumping, a Crash, and Bridge Out in Leake County

Thursday, December 30, 2022

At 6:40 a.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 35 near Hopoca Rd. One person was transported to the hospital.

At approximately 5 p.m., there was a report of a large amount of trash being dumped on Ealy Road. Officer investigated and found identifying information to turn over to the investigator.

At 5:17 p.m., there was a report of a bridge having collapsed on Hughes Lane, just north of Walnut Grove on 35. Authorities arriving on scene determined that the bridge was passable.

At 11:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Hooper Mill Creek Road for a disturbance where the subject was wielding a golf club and acting in a strange manner.