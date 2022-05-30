Trespassing, Intoxication and a Hit and Run Accident in Neshoba

Sunday, 5/29/22

1:39 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a trespasser on Sandlewood Lane.

2:32 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a burglar alarm at Bobby’s Country Store o Hwy. 16 E.

8:01 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Hwy. 19 N.

11:08 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the report of an elderly female, possibly a missing person, walking on the road on Hwy. 19 N.

4:53 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on an intoxicated individual on Barham Street.

5:42 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded again to Bobby’s Country Store, this time for a hit and run accident with no injuries.