Two arrested following late night shooting in downtown Kosciusko

Davonta Stokes and Tanisha Hannah

Two people have been arrested following a late night shooting on the square in downtown Kosciusko.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said 25-year-old Davonta Stokes and 25-year-old Tanisha Hannah were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, respectively.

Dew said, at 10:10 pm, a caller reported being followed by a suspicious vehicle.

Authorities then found the vehicle and executed a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, a call came from Wellington Circle of shots fired. The officers then left the traffic stop to report to that call.

However, it was determined later that the call was for shots that had been fired earlier in the night when the caller reported being followed by the suspicious vehicle.

Officers realized the car they stopped was the same car from that shooting.

A BOLO was put out for the vehicle and suspects, and an Attala County Deputy spotted the vehicle at America’s Best Value Inn in Kosciusko.

The two were then arrested and sent to the Leake County Jail.

Dew said only two shots were fired and no one was injured, but a bullet did hit the door at a business on the south side of the square.



