Two Arrests Made in a Thursday Shooting in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting that shots were fired on Jericho Street at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2023. Officers arrived at the scene to find a female inside a vehicle that was parked at a residence. The vehicle was struck by 3 bullets, but the female inside the vehicle was not hit.

Officers learned that the shooting occurred on nearby Loper Street. A group of people were at a residence on Loper Street and reportedly fired over 15 shots at a passing vehicle. Chief Eric Lyons says the bullets missed the targeted vehicle which was occupied by a male, a female, and a baby.

Philadelphia Police received information about a vehicle and suspects that may have been involved in the shooting. A BOLO was issued to the surrounding area including Canton, which is where the suspects were said to be from.

Canton Police stopped a vehicle and took 4 people, 2 adult ,males, and 2 juveniles, into custody. The juveniles were released to guardians at the time but will soon be taken back to Philadelphia where they may face charges.

Arion L. Moore, 18 of Canton, and Rico L. Moore, 20 of Canton have been charged in this shooting incident. Chief Lyons says that bond has not been set at this time for either of these individuals.