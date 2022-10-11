Two Disturbances, Two Crashes in Leake

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

10:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Harkins Rd. The person causing the disturbance left the residence before officers arrived.

11:04 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on County Line Rd.

11:05 a.m. – Leake Deputies found a wrecked and abandoned vehicle on Harkins Rd. The vehicle was believed to belong to the individual that was causing the disturbance on Harkins Rd.

11:25 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 35 North and West Franklin St. No injuries were reported.