HomeLeakeTwo Disturbances, Two Crashes in Leake

Two Disturbances, Two Crashes in Leake

by

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

10:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Harkins Rd. The person causing the disturbance left the residence before officers arrived.

11:04 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on County Line Rd.

11:05 a.m. – Leake Deputies found a wrecked and abandoned vehicle on Harkins Rd. The vehicle was believed to belong to the individual that was causing the disturbance on Harkins Rd.

11:25 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 35 North and West Franklin St. No injuries were reported.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake

Leake County Reports Multiple Disturbances for Monday

Leake Academy Rebels Win Big at East Rankin Academy 45-20

VIDEO ON-DEMAND: Leake Academy vs East Rankin

DUI Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

Reckless Driving and Disturbances Today in Leake

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.