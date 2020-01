Two people were killed in a house fire in Neshoba County Sunday.

Sheriff Eric Clark says the deadly fire happened around 2 a.m. at a house on Road 434 in the Dixon community.

The bodies were taken to Jackson for an autopsy. Neshoba County Coroner John Stephens said the victims’ names have not been released.

Multiple volunteer fire departments in Neshoba County responded to the call. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.