Vandalism, Domestic Disturbance, and a Hit & Run in Leake

Friday, June 24, 2022

9:04 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to the Economy Inn on Frontage Road regarding reports of a vehicle that was vandalized there.

10:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about a trailer that was stolen from a residence on HWY 500 in Lena.

10:30 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to reports of a reckless driver on HWY 16 West coming into Carthage city limits.

11:09 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Grove Road near the Conway area for a domestic disturbance that occurred there.

1:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred at the Discount Depot convenience store. One vehicle left the scene of the accident.

