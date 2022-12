Monday, December 5, 2022

4:32 a.m. – Dispatch received several threatening calls from a juvenile on Jolly Rd. Leake County Deputies went to the residence and spoke with the caller. Dispatch didn’t receive any more of these calls.

2:42 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a property on S.O. Williams Rd that had been vandalized and broken into.

4:10 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and volunteers were dispatched to a woods fire on Ball Run Rd. off Wiggins Loop Rd.