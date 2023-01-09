Vehicle Breaks Off Light Pole in Lena Sunday Morning and Other Accidents

HomeLeakeVehicle Breaks Off Light Pole in Lena Sunday Morning and Other Accidents

On Sunday at 4:14 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a report of a hydroplane accident at Hwy 13 & Valley Road in Lena where the vehicle hit a light pole.  An additional report said there were lines down.

At 4:42 a.m., a woman on Melvin Carson Road requested officers, saying she had been assaulted by her son and was bleeding from the head.

At 9:25 a.m., a caller requested an officer to a home on Highway 35 north to report a break in.

At 11:20 a.m., there was a report of an accident on Hwy 43, south of Beamon Road.

At 12:02 p.m., there was a report of a two-car accident on Highway 16 near the entrance to the Natchez Trace.  There was reported to be no injuries or road blockage.

 

 

 

