Vehicle Fire, Disturbance with Weapons, and more in Leake

1:38 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to a residence on Alena Drive regarding a vehicle on fire.

7:45 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance involving weapons in progress on Hillcrest Street.

7:56 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to HWY 25 just inside the city limits when a caller reported a one-vehicle accident that occurred there. No injuries were reported.

8:20 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a vehicle that was stolen from a residence on Pickens Circle.

8:30 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a one-vehicle accident on HWY 25 North near Popes Road. No injuries were reported.

