Vehicle in Flames, Neighbor Troubles, and More in Philadelphia on Wednesday

Wednesday, March 2, 2023

Just after 8:30 a.m., Philadelphia Police and Philadelphia Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle on fire at Salters Ave. and Beacon St. When officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, there were flames and heavy smoke coming from the vehicle. The roadway was blocked temporarily as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is currently unknown.

8:11 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to Water Ave. where a caller reported that as they were standing on their own front porch, a neighbor came out with a rifle and pointed it at them.

8:12 p.m. – Philadelphia Police and EMS were dispatched to Western Motel on Holland Ave. for a fight in progress. The caller reported that there was glass and blood everywhere. No major injuries were reported.