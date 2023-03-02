HomeLocalVehicle in Flames, Neighbor Troubles, and More in Philadelphia on Wednesday

Vehicle in Flames, Neighbor Troubles, and More in Philadelphia on Wednesday

by
*photo: Philadelphia Fire Rescue FB

Wednesday, March 2, 2023

Just after 8:30 a.m., Philadelphia Police and Philadelphia Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle on fire at Salters Ave. and Beacon St.  When officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, there were flames and heavy smoke coming from the vehicle.  The roadway was blocked temporarily as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.  No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is currently unknown.

8:11 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to Water Ave. where a caller reported that as they were standing on their own front porch, a neighbor came out with a rifle and pointed it at them.

8:12 p.m. – Philadelphia Police and EMS were dispatched to Western Motel on Holland Ave. for a fight in progress.  The caller reported that there was glass and blood everywhere.  No major injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Three Shooting Reports for Philadelphia Recently

Man Wounded in Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting

Philadelphia Man Gets Federal Prison for Meth Conviction

A Stolen Vehicle, Debris in the Road, and Several Disturbances in Leake

Juvenile Busted for Vehicle Theft

Shooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests