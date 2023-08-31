Violation of a Protection Order and Drug Trafficking in Neshoba

HomeLocalViolation of a Protection Order and Drug Trafficking in Neshoba

JASON LEON GOODIN, 37, of Philadelphia, Violation of Protection Order, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

GARY DANYELL HATHRON, 40, of Morton, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $0.

 

THURMAN ISAAC, 59, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Obstructing Traffic, MHP.  Bond $600, $300.

 

KINARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RAINA HOPE KING, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

CARL W MAJURE, 37, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

RACHEL LYNN MILSTEAD, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

DELVIS R MORRIS, 34, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

GAVIN RAY, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

