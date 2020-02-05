“Voice of the Rebels” Melvin Wooten pays tribute to deceased Leake Academy fan (audio)

The Leake Academy family lost one of its biggest fans over the weekend.

Mr. Morris Nowell, 75, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2.

Nowell was known to all Leake Academy fans due to his fervent support for Rebel/Rebelette Athletics.

The school announced his passing today (Wednesday) in a post on the Leake Academy Facebook page.

“Leake Academy will miss this long term patron and loyal fan of Leake Academy sports. Mr. Morris Nowell was loved by all friends, family, faculty, staff and students. Words can not express how much he will be missed. We can all find comfort in the joy and peace he is now experiencing in the arms of Jesus!”

Longtime “Voice of the Rebels” Melvin Wooten paid tribute to Mr. Nowell prior to Tuesday night’s Leake Academy District Tournament game on Cruisin’ 98.3.

Audio: