Tuesday, June 7th, 2022

8:10 a.m. – Ofahoma Volunteer Fire Department responded to a barn on fire on Matlock Drive near the Madison county line.

11:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in progress on HWY 43 near the 4-way stop in Thomastown.

12:46 p.m. – Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call reporting a trash fire that got out of control.