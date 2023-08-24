Watch for Cows and Reckless Drivers in Leake

On Wednesday, August 23 at 5:31 a.m., Leake County Deputies and Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department were alerted to a tree in the roadway on Pearl Hill Rd. near Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a reckless driver who sped past a school bus that was stopped on Pleasant Grove Rd. near Conway just after 7 a.m.

Leake Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were called to Hwy 25 near Utah Rd for a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:28 a.m. No injuries were reported.

At 11:10 a.m., Leake Deputies responded to a disturbance in progress at a residence on Pepper Ridge Rd. in the Lena area.

Deputies were alerted to several cows in the roadway on Roberts Rd. near the Conway community at 5:25 p.m.