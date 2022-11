Friday, November 25, 2022

7:44 a.m. – Leake Deputies and EMS responded to a one-vehicle accident on Waggoner Rd near the intersection of Stevens Rd. The accident occurred when some deer ran out in front of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

7:47 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Euclid St for a domestic disturbance in progress.

9:29 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 35 S near First Assembly Church of God. No injuries were reported.