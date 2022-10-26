Weapon Involved Disturbance and more in Leake

HomeLeakeWeapon Involved Disturbance and more in Leake

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

12:59 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Damascus Church Rd stating a domestic disturbance was in progress there.

6:57 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a vehicle stolen from a residence on Hwy 16 East just outside the city limits.

7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Barnes Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about a child locked in a vehicle at Dollar General in Singleton. A deputy was able to get the vehicle unlocked and the child is safe.

2:45 p.m. – Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire at the intersection of Midway Rd and Thornton Rd. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

3:39 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a residence on Hwy 16 East near the Sunrise area for a disturbance in progress involving a weapon.

