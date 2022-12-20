Weapon Wielding Intruder in Leake News

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

4:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Old Walnut Grove Rd reporting that someone broke into the home wielding a gun. The intruder, who reportedly hit the caller as well as drew a weapon, was determined to be the caller’s ex.

9:35 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a residence on Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. regarding a disturbance in progress there.

11:10 a.m. – Leake Deputies were requested at a residence on Parkridge Ln in the Lena to remove someone who was causing a disturbance and making threats. The person left before deputies arrived.