Wednesday Disturbances in Leake

On Wednesday at 11:04 a.m., an officer responded to Old Salem Road for a possible break in.

At 12:40 p.m., a woman on Melvin Carson Road requested an officer after she said her son was making threats to her.

At 5:17 p.m., a daddy, coming out of the woods from deer hunting, invited deputies to meet with him on Sistrunk Road after receiving a call from his daughter where she said that her boyfriend had hit her and the kid.

At 6:37 p.m., officers responded to a two-car accident with no injuries on Truesdale Road near the intersection of Honeysuckle Road.

