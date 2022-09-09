Week Four: Leake Academy Rebels At Union Yellowjackets

Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Union to play the yellowjackets in week four. Both teams struggled to add any points to the scoreboard in the first half but Union answered first to make it 6-0 after the first quarter. Leake Academy kept fighting to keep the game close and after the first half, Union lead 13-0. Leake Academy answered in the second half to cut the lead to 13-6. The Rebels had two more chances to do something before it was all over but could not convert. The final score was 13-6.

Join us next week for more Rebel football as the Rebels take on the Cougars of Simpson Academy.