Four-Wheelers in the Woods, a Suspicious Person, and a Missing Mailbox in Leake

Tuesday 2/21/23

12:31 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to an alarm at First Financial Bank on Hy 35 S.

2:42 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist EMS with a call on Zion Road.

7:14 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a report of unknown trouble on Cook Street.

9:04 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Chipley Road for an assault from the previous evening.

9:12 a.m. – Carthage Police performed a welfare check on Mills Street.

11:46 a.m. – Leake law enforcement was issued a BOLO for a Mitsubishi Outlander stolen out of Scott County.

11:55 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a suspicious person on Church Road.

6:15 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about a missing mailbox at a residence on Hy 16 E.

6:26 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of 4-wheelers in the woods off Block Church Road.

6:54 p.m. – Carthage Police received a call about a resident of Pine Hill Cir being threatened by a neighbor.

8:41 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist a motorist on Hy 16 E.